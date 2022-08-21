Pope Francis worried about priest arrests in Nicaragua
Published
Pope Francis has expressed concern at the Nicaraguan government's stand-off with the Catholic Church. The comments come days after the bishop of Matagalpa was detained.Full Article
Published
Pope Francis has expressed concern at the Nicaraguan government's stand-off with the Catholic Church. The comments come days after the bishop of Matagalpa was detained.Full Article
Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, is monitored by police in early August 2022. / Photo credit: Diocese of..