Daily COVID-19 cases in the state dipped to around 5,000 cases on Friday taking the total tally to 17.10 lakh. Maharashtra also reported more than 150...

COVID-19: Maharashtra and Mumbai both report drop in daily count A DROP was witnessed in the daily count of new COVID-19 infections of the state and the city, as both reported around 3,000 and nearly 600 cases respectively on...

Mid-Day 1 day ago