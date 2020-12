Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show



Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit.

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Voted Out



Bigg Boss 14 nears its finale but there is still a question mark on who will lift the trophy as in a new twist they will have to face 5 new challengers. Contestants shredded their bad memories from the house.