Naomi Osaka honors Breonna Taylor during US Open match Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is using her platform to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor and spread awareness about racial injustice.



On Monday, during a match against Misaki Doi in the US Open's first round, Osaka walked onto the court wearing a black face mask with the name of Breonna Taylor on it. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman,... 👓 View full article