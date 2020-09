RICE RT @NBCNews: Naomi Osaka wears mask in memory of Breonna Taylor at US Open. https://t.co/LIQ4r1H2EI 48 seconds ago NBC News Naomi Osaka wears mask in memory of Breonna Taylor at US Open. https://t.co/LIQ4r1H2EI 3 minutes ago Mz. B RT @CBSNews: Naomi Osaka wears mask honoring Breonna Taylor at U.S. Open. She hopes to wear 6 more with different names. https://t.co/sXJEu… 4 minutes ago The Palm Beach Post Boca's Osaka wears mask bearing Breonna Taylor's name before U.S. Open match https://t.co/uvozwmXvEc 4 minutes ago Ghost Face Rach RT @people: Naomi Osaka Wears Mask Honoring Breonna Taylor to U.S. Open First-Round Victory​ https://t.co/kv9VgBND7h 7 minutes ago Alan Roddy Just commented on @thejournal_ie: 'I want to spread awareness' - Osaka wears mask honouring black woman shot dead - https://t.co/QgSoqpLkkH 14 minutes ago DontStopAsking Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask, Says She Brought Seven Face Masks to U.S. Open to Honor Victims https://t.co/szTIFcd3QX 14 minutes ago People Naomi Osaka Wears Mask Honoring Breonna Taylor to U.S. Open First-Round Victory​ https://t.co/kv9VgBND7h 20 minutes ago