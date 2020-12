GBP/USD crawls back ahead of Boris Johnson trip to Brussels on Brexit

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The GBP/USD is pointing lower as the market continues to watch the ongoing Brexit crisis. The pair, which dropped by more than 1.30% yesterday, is trading at 1.3350. This price is slightly above yesterday’s low of 1.3227. Boris Johnson heads to Brussels The British pound was the worst-performing major currency yesterday after Michel Barnier expressed his frustrations to European leaders. He refused to commit on whether the two sides would ultimately reach a deal. His statement came a few hours after a British newspaper said that Boris Johnson was prepared to walk away. In response to all these, Boris Johnson