US Open 2020: Serena Williams in all-American battle against Sloane Stephens

Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open 00:30 Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the...