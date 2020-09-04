Global  
 

US Open 2020: Serena Williams in all-American battle against Sloane Stephens

BBC Sport Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams faces a tough test against fellow American and 2017 champion Sloane Stephens for a place in the last 16 at the US Open.
