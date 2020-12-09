Inter Milan suffer third successive Champions League group stage elimination, Real Madrid win to reach last 16, Aguero scores on Man City return
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Inter Milan were knocked out of the Champions League group stage for the third consecutive season on Wednesday night following a goalless draw with Shahktar Donetsk, who were also eliminated. Antonio Conte’s men mustered just four shots on target during a night to forget at the San Siro, typified in the closing stages when Alexis […]
