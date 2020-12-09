Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inter Milan suffer third successive Champions League group stage elimination, Real Madrid win to reach last 16, Aguero scores on Man City return

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Inter Milan were knocked out of the Champions League group stage for the third consecutive season on Wednesday night following a goalless draw with Shahktar Donetsk, who were also eliminated. Antonio Conte’s men mustered just four shots on target during a night to forget at the San Siro, typified in the closing stages when Alexis […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Nagelsmann: Complicated game for Man Utd

Nagelsmann: Complicated game for Man Utd 00:24

 RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann says Manchester United face a 'complicated' final game in the Champions League group stage, as defeat in Germany would see them knocked out of the competition.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites [Video]

Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League - but believes they should not be in the competition after dropping out of the Champions..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published
EVE VR - BMW X7 Villa [Video]

EVE VR - BMW X7 Villa

The possible uses of game technology and virtual reality applications are manifold in the automotive sector. The BMW Group, the first automotive company together with Epic Games to define and structure..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:43Published
Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official [Video]

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Aguero scores on return from injury as Man City beat Marseille

 Sergio Aguero scores on his return from injury as already-qualified Manchester City beat Marseille in their final Champions League group game.
BBC News

CL: Antonio Conte in firing line as Inter seek miracle to advance

 Antonio Conte is in the firing line with another Champions League failure looming as his Inter Milan side head to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Tuesday with their...
Mid-Day