Watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon splash down in the Atlantic Ocean live as astronauts return to Earth
Sunday, 2 August 2020 () SpaceX and NASA are getting ready to complete their most important joint mission to date – Crew Dragon Demo-2, which is the culmination of the partners’ work on their Commercial Crew program designed to certify a SpaceX spacecraft for regular human spaceflight operations. NASA astronauts are already on board Crew Dragon making their way back […]
