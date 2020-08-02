Global  
 

Watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon splash down in the Atlantic Ocean live as astronauts return to Earth

TechCrunch Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
SpaceX and NASA are getting ready to complete their most important joint mission to date – Crew Dragon Demo-2, which is the culmination of the partners’ work on their Commercial Crew program designed to certify a SpaceX spacecraft for regular human spaceflight operations. NASA astronauts are already on board Crew Dragon making their way back […]
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: SpaceX Crew Dragon Departs ISS Carrying NASA Astronauts Toward Florida & Home

SpaceX Crew Dragon Departs ISS Carrying NASA Astronauts Toward Florida & Home 00:22

 NASA astronauts depart space station aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft headed back to Earth

The dangers SpaceX's Crew Dragon will face during its return to Earth

 The Crew Dragon spacecraft, produced by private company SpaceX, is scheduled to return from the International Space Station (ISS) and splash down in the Atlantic...
The Next Web


