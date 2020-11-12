Global  
 

Newegg Black Friday ad: 2020's best prices on gaming laptops, displays, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 12 November 2020
In October, we got our first look at Newegg’s plans for the holiday shopping season. Today, Newegg has unveiled its full Black Friday ad with details on all of the hottest deals coming down the pipeline throughout Thanksgiving week. This year’s Newegg Black Friday ad has a heavy focus on PC accessories, monitors, and TVs, as you’d expect. Head below for a full look at what Newegg has planned for Black Friday.

