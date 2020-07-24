Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol after stop at site of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

"CBS This Morning" is remembering the lives of two civil rights leaders: C.T. Vivian, who was laid to rest in Atlanta on Thursday, and Rep. John Lewis, who will be laid to rest at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church there next week. Michelle Miller reports from Selma, Alabama, where Lewis famously was beaten by state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge during a 1965 march to Montgomery. His body will be carried across the bridge in a procession over the weekend as it makes its way to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state. 👓 View full article

