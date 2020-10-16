Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Feinstein hugs Graham after Barrett hearing

USATODAY.com Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein of California hugged Republican Senator Lindsey Graham following Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Thursday. Democrats have been calling the confirmation process a "power grab." (Oct. 16)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life'

Graham praises Barrett as 'unashamedly pro-life' 01:35

 Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday opened the third day of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing by lauding her as "unashamedly pro-life."

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein United States Senator from California

Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage [Video]

Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing she is not hostile to the Obamacare law, as Democrats have suggested, and declined to specify whether she believes landmark rulings legalizing abortion and gay marriage were properly decided. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:13Published

Amy Coney Barrett introduces family during hearing

 Prompted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett introduced her family on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill. Her husband,..
USATODAY.com

Barrett sidesteps questions on abortion ruling

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is declining to say whether she thinks Roe v. Wade should be struck down. Barrett sidestepped questions about the..
USATODAY.com
Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:46Published

Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina

Graham’s Star Turn as Confirmation M.C. Is Marred by Missteps

 Facing a tough re-election fight, Senator Lindsey Graham has tried to leverage his role as the ringmaster of confirmation ceremonies. His stream-of-consciousness..
NYTimes.com
Democrats object as Senate panel sets Barrett vote [Video]

Democrats object as Senate panel sets Barrett vote

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday scheduled an Oct. 22 vote to advance conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court to the full Senate for confirmation, rejecting Democratic objections. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Lindsey Graham leads Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, a new poll shows.

 Lindsey Graham leads Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows.
NYTimes.com

Lindsey Graham Leads Jaime Harrison in South Carolina Race, Poll Shows

 Mr. Graham, in a tough fight for re-election, is ahead by six percentage points, a Times/Siena College poll shows. President Trump leads Joseph R. Biden Jr. by..
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

US Supreme Court: Senate Democrats decry 'sham' confirmation hearings

 Republicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections in the drive to seat President..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden declines to say whether he will expand the size of the Supreme Court if he wins

 The Democratic presidential candidate said whatever he decides to do will depend on the Senate's handling of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation.
USATODAY.com
Cruz refuses to wear mask outside hearing room [Video]

Cruz refuses to wear mask outside hearing room

Before speaking to reporters, Senator Ted Cruz removed his mask outside the hearing room for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court choice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:19Published

By Calling Climate Change ‘Controversial,’ Barrett Created Controversy

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett refused to answer numerous questions, but it was her avoidance of acknowledging climate change that particularly resonated.
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets [Video]

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets

"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats are also targeting American-Israelis. They arranged a 40% discount with the courier service DHL for voters whose home states require overseas ballots to be sent by mail. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:07Published

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes questions from voters at ABC town hall

 Joe Biden defended his record amid a wide variety of questions during his town hall on ABC. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News

Analyzing Trump and Biden's competing town halls, 18 days before election day

 President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in competing town halls, after the president pulled out of the scheduled debate..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senator Ben Sasse slams Trump, saying he "kisses dictators' butts"

 In a town hall with constituents, the GOP senator criticized the Trump's behavior as president.
CBS News
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like "speech police" and vowing to hold Twitter responsible. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

California California State in the western United States

Trump Administration Rejects California’s Request for Wildfire Relief

 The state had asked last month for federal aid to help recover from six of this year’s fires, including the Creek Fire, which is among the most destructive in..
NYTimes.com
Armie Hammer wants estranged wife to return to the U.S. with kids [Video]

Armie Hammer wants estranged wife to return to the U.S. with kids

Armie Hammer has reportedly asked a California judge to order his estranged wife to return from the Cayman Islands with their kids, claiming he hasn't seen them for months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Trump administration rejects California fires disaster declaration

 The governor's office says it will appeal the decision and that the request meets all requirements for the declaration.
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Blunt and Murphy weigh in on Barrett's confirmation hearing

 This week on "The Takeout," Senators Roy Blunt and Chris Murphy talked with host Major Garrett about Barrett's hearing and what her confirmation will mean to the..
CBS News

AP Top Stories Oct. 16 A

 Here's the latest for Friday October 16th: Trump, in town hall, doesn't say if he tested negative for virus before last debate; Biden says he'll clarify Supreme..
USATODAY.com

NCR pollution: SC appoints one-man panel to monitor stubble burning

 Concerned by possibility of smoke from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana choking the NCR, the Supreme Court on Friday appointed one-man committee under..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing [Video]

Senators Hug Without Masks After SCOTUS Hearing

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) shared a maskless hug after the conclusion of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:43Published
Democrats Probe Amy Coney Barrett's Past Opinions On Day 3 Of Supreme Court Nomination Hearings [Video]

Democrats Probe Amy Coney Barrett's Past Opinions On Day 3 Of Supreme Court Nomination Hearings

On Capitol Hill, it was another long day in the Senate Judiciary spotlight for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and a controversial comment from committee chair Senator Lindsey Graham during the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham [Video]

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this