|
Feinstein hugs Graham after Barrett hearing
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein of California hugged Republican Senator Lindsey Graham following Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Thursday. Democrats have been calling the confirmation process a "power grab." (Oct. 16)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dianne Feinstein United States Senator from California
Barrett dodges questions on abortion, gay marriage
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:13Published
Amy Coney Barrett introduces family during hearingPrompted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett introduced her family on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill. Her husband,..
USATODAY.com
Barrett sidesteps questions on abortion rulingSupreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is declining to say whether she thinks Roe v. Wade should be struck down. Barrett sidestepped questions about the..
USATODAY.com
Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:46Published
Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina
Graham’s Star Turn as Confirmation M.C. Is Marred by MisstepsFacing a tough re-election fight, Senator Lindsey Graham has tried to leverage his role as the ringmaster of confirmation ceremonies. His stream-of-consciousness..
NYTimes.com
Democrats object as Senate panel sets Barrett vote
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
Lindsey Graham leads Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, a new poll shows.Lindsey Graham leads Jaime Harrison in the South Carolina Senate race, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows.
NYTimes.com
Lindsey Graham Leads Jaime Harrison in South Carolina Race, Poll ShowsMr. Graham, in a tough fight for re-election, is ahead by six percentage points, a Times/Siena College poll shows. President Trump leads Joseph R. Biden Jr. by..
NYTimes.com
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
US Supreme Court: Senate Democrats decry 'sham' confirmation hearingsRepublicans powered Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett closer to confirmation Thursday, pushing past Democratic objections in the drive to seat President..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden declines to say whether he will expand the size of the Supreme Court if he winsThe Democratic presidential candidate said whatever he decides to do will depend on the Senate's handling of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation.
USATODAY.com
Cruz refuses to wear mask outside hearing room
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:19Published
By Calling Climate Change ‘Controversial,’ Barrett Created ControversyJudge Amy Coney Barrett refused to answer numerous questions, but it was her avoidance of acknowledging climate change that particularly resonated.
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07Published
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes questions from voters at ABC town hallJoe Biden defended his record amid a wide variety of questions during his town hall on ABC. Ed O'Keefe reports.
CBS News
Analyzing Trump and Biden's competing town halls, 18 days before election dayPresident Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in competing town halls, after the president pulled out of the scheduled debate..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Senator Ben Sasse slams Trump, saying he "kisses dictators' butts"In a town hall with constituents, the GOP senator criticized the Trump's behavior as president.
CBS News
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
California State in the western United States
Trump Administration Rejects California’s Request for Wildfire ReliefThe state had asked last month for federal aid to help recover from six of this year’s fires, including the Creek Fire, which is among the most destructive in..
NYTimes.com
Armie Hammer wants estranged wife to return to the U.S. with kids
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Trump administration rejects California fires disaster declarationThe governor's office says it will appeal the decision and that the request meets all requirements for the declaration.
CBS News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Blunt and Murphy weigh in on Barrett's confirmation hearingThis week on "The Takeout," Senators Roy Blunt and Chris Murphy talked with host Major Garrett about Barrett's hearing and what her confirmation will mean to the..
CBS News
AP Top Stories Oct. 16 AHere's the latest for Friday October 16th: Trump, in town hall, doesn't say if he tested negative for virus before last debate; Biden says he'll clarify Supreme..
USATODAY.com
NCR pollution: SC appoints one-man panel to monitor stubble burningConcerned by possibility of smoke from stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana choking the NCR, the Supreme Court on Friday appointed one-man committee under..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this