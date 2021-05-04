AP Top Stories May 4 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday, May 4th: Fatal elevated train collapse in Mexico City; Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for children ages 12-15; Biden expands US refugee limit; Texas storms flip trucks.
Burnouts on the Las Vegas Strip, police say they are trying to stop this growing problem in the city.
Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed a directive aligning with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.