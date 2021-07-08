Rudy Giuliani’s Law License Suspended In Washington DC
The D.C. Appeals Court said Giuliani would be suspended from working as an attorney there pending the outcome of his case in New York.Full Article
Contingent upon the outcome of a review of his earlier suspension in New York.
The former New York City mayor can no longer practice law in the state.