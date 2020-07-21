News24.com | LinkedIn to cut 960 jobs amid sales slump

Global  
 

Professional social network LinkedIn said it was cutting 960 jobs, or six percent of its workforce, as the global pandemic has hit demand for its paid recruitment services.
