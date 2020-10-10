Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern LouisianaHurricane Delta crashed onshore today in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, compounding misery along a path of destruction left by Hurricane Laura only six weeks earlier.The centre of the hurricane made landfall about...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana 00:31

 Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm surge could reach up to 11 feet. Residents in...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Delta Hurricane Delta Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana's Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Delta slammed into Louisiana's Gulf Coast Friday, making landfall miles from where Hurricane Laura struck just six weeks ago. Shreveport, Louisiana,..
CBS News
Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Delta [Video]

Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Delta

The streets of southwest Louisiana were deserted as a powerful Hurricane Delta approached, threatening to add misery to people struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Tracking Hurricane Delta as it churns in the Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Delta, a major Category 3 storm, is on its way to make landfall on the U.S. CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 1 storm

 Hurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves inland along Louisiana's southwestern coast. (Oct. 9)
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Delta slams into Louisiana Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm in Creole, Louisiana. The storm is unleashing damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge just six..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall as a Category 3, prompting evacuations in Louisiana

 Louisiana is preparing for yet another powerful storm. Hurricane Delta is now a Category 3, likely to ravage the same area that Hurricane Laura slammed just six..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta [Video]

Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

Hurrican Delta made landfall Friday bringing rain, flooding and damaging winds.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:32Published
Hurricane Delta [Video]

Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast [Video]

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana and a look at the seven-day forecast in North Texas

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to Catergory 1 storm

 The storm will weaken as it draws near the coast, dropping to a Category 2 storm and then down to a tropical storm over the following days.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Zee NewsCBS NewsBelfast TelegraphUpworthyCBC.caUSATODAY.comThe VergeNewsmax

Tweets about this