Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta crashed onshore today in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, compounding misery along a path of destruction left by Hurricane Laura only six weeks earlier.The centre of the hurricane made landfall about...
Hurricane Delta Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana's Gulf CoastHurricane Delta slammed into Louisiana's Gulf Coast Friday, making landfall miles from where Hurricane Laura struck just six weeks ago. Shreveport, Louisiana,..
CBS News
Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Delta
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Tracking Hurricane Delta as it churns in the Gulf CoastHurricane Delta, a major Category 3 storm, is on its way to make landfall on the U.S. CBS New York's Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 1 stormHurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves inland along Louisiana's southwestern coast. (Oct. 9)
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Delta slams into Louisiana Gulf Coast as Category 2 stormHurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm in Creole, Louisiana. The storm is unleashing damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge just six..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall as a Category 3, prompting evacuations in LouisianaLouisiana is preparing for yet another powerful storm. Hurricane Delta is now a Category 3, likely to ravage the same area that Hurricane Laura slammed just six..
CBS News
