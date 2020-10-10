Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

Wochit News - Published 59 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana 00:31 Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm surge could reach up to 11 feet. Residents in...