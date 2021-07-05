U.K. Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Rising Case Numbers

Watch VideoPrime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will no longer be required by law to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and to keep at least 3 feet apart as soon as later this month, confirming plans to reopen society despite rising coronavirus cases.
Johnson confirmed Monday that legal sanctions will be...
Watch VideoPrime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will no longer be required by law to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and to keep at least 3 feet apart as soon as later this month, confirming plans to reopen society despite rising coronavirus cases.