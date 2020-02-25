Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump slams Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

Trump slams Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Trump slams Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

Trump slams Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic candidates at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday (March 2), just a day ahead of primary election races on Super Tuesday (March 3).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump slams Democratic candidates ahead of Super Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (March 2) offered supporters in North Carolina his view of Democratic presidential candidates a day before the Super Tuesday primaries, saying the system is "rigged" against Senator Bernie Sanders.

"It's being rigged against crazy Bernie," Trump told the crowd.

"Crazy Bernie is going to go crazy." Trump's comments came as former vice president Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday with the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar - who planned to join him on the stage at a rally on the eve of the Super Tuesday primary elections.

But Biden still faces a challenge from billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg among voters hoping the party will nominate a moderate.



Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic debate in South Carolina, Trump in India, Chicago snow: 5 things to know Tuesday

Billionaire Tom Steyer joins Democratic candidates for South Carolina debate, President Trump pays...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast [Video]3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast

Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:33Published

Presidential Candidates Make Last Appearances Before Super Tuesday [Video]Presidential Candidates Make Last Appearances Before Super Tuesday

Candidates are campaigning across the country in the final hours before Super Tuesday, when over 1,300 delegates are up for grabs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.