Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Whitty > Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase'

Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase'

Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase'

The UK has mainly moved into the "delay phase" of tackling coronavirus, England's chief medical officer has said, as the country's 90th case was confirmed.

Professor Chris Whitty, who was being grilled by MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee, said there was now evidence of community transmission between people who had no connections to overseas cases or returning travellers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK moves to ‘delay phase’, chief medic says

The UK has mainly moved into the “delay phase” of tackling coronavirus, England’s chief medical...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


UK moving into 'delay' phase of coronavirus battle plan - chief medical officer

Britain has mainly moved into the 'delay' phase of the government's four-stage battle plan to tackle...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Glasgow_Times

Glasgow Times Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase' https://t.co/LahFaiMgva https://t.co/Sbef8IqCop 38 minutes ago

ppiixx

‏pix UK moves to next phase in coronavirus battle as it can no longer be contained https://t.co/54Q4cyYL8v via @MetroUK 41 minutes ago

lvlylen

lvlylen RT @UKCoronavirus: BREAKING: UK moves from “containment” to “delay” phase in response to coronavirus outbreak in effort to slow onward tran… 45 minutes ago

UKCoronavirus

Coronavirus Updates UK BREAKING: UK moves from “containment” to “delay” phase in response to coronavirus outbreak in effort to slow onward… https://t.co/d59g4JvuaF 48 minutes ago

irish_news

The Irish News #Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase' as containment fails https://t.co/U3hMbatUTf 53 minutes ago

PinusOfLondon

The Pinus of London UK moves to next phase in coronavirus battle as it can no longer be contained https://t.co/qMiYXXXIwq via @MetroUK 1 hour ago

uk_coronavirus

Coronavirus UK Not much else they can do, given the recent announcement of cases https://t.co/WmDqLbW5Iz 1 hour ago

emmayoule

Emma Youle RT @HuffPostUK: JUST IN: Government moves to ‘delay’ phase of coronavirus outbreak after failing to contain disease https://t.co/CRJpXvhUE0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.