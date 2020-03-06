Trump says U.S. Fed should cut rates

Global  

President Donald Trump said on Friday the Federal Reserve should cut U.S. interest rates and stimulate the economy, three days after the central bank slashed interest rates by half a percentage point in an emergency bid to blunt the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will deliver another, bigger reduction in borrowing costs at its mid-March policy meeting, as worries about the spread of the new coronavirus trumped data showing robust hiring by U.S. employers last month.

With cases of the sometimes deadly respiratory illness caused by the virus surpassing 100,000 globally and an outbreak continuing within the United States, futures contracts tied to the Fed's key overnight lending rate reflected better-than-even bets the U.S. central bank would further cut rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its March 17-18 meeting.



Trump 'Very Happy' With Fed Decision To Cut Interest Rates

Trump told reporters at the White House that he's pleased with the Federal Reserve's move to cut...
NPR - Published

Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Near Zero: Emergency Move To Support Strained Economy

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to near zero, a move not seen since the depths of the...
NPR - Published


