All Allen County schools closed

the allen county department of health was planning to wait until monday about what to do about schools and the corona virus.but today when the decision was made to close all allen county schools it didn't come from the department of health... it came from the schools what they are doing reflects the significance of keeping health care viable and staggering the infection in here they get that the executive board on thursday discussed solutions such as stopping recess, switching over to bag lunches only, and practicing social distancing.

But when superintendents across allen county got together to discuss these solutions they came to the conclusion that there was only one answer.it certainly got us to think about what are some things we could do and we talked as a group to figure some of those out at the end we were still left with the fact that for the community it would be best if we closed.

All four allen county school districts are working on e- learning and alternative education solutions for students so they can still be learning outside of the classroom.another issue they are looking for an answer to is how to feed students who rely on school meals.yes we are a school that provides opportunities for kids to come learn but we also provide the opportunity for kids to be some place safe, where they are fed and taken care of, where parents can go to work if they need to.mark weinert is a teacher with northern wells community schools.nwcs had not cancelled school when i spoke to him today, but he recognized how this decision in allen county will affect much more than students.i think all of us are going to have to step up and help each other during this time.

I have a 91-year- old mother, i have grandchildren i think all of us are going to help out as we can.

Allen county superintenden ts said they are looking for ways to support parents who rely on their kids being at school while they are at work.

I have to give a shoutout to our parents because i haven't had very much negativity at all.

I think parents know that we truly care about our kids and want to do whats right for them.

3 now chris e-learning will begin for students starting march 18th.health commissioner mcmahan restated how schools haven't had to deal with this type of pandemic in the past.

That being said the allen county schools are asking for patience as they come up with a plan to meet the needs of both students and parents over the next few days.