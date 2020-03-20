Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Narendra Modi > Coronavirus pandemic: India's PM Modi imposes one-day curfew on Sunday to combat COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: India's PM Modi imposes one-day curfew on Sunday to combat COVID-19

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus pandemic: India's PM Modi imposes one-day curfew on Sunday to combat COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: India's PM Modi imposes one-day curfew on Sunday to combat COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: India's PM Modi imposes one-day curfew on Sunday to combat COVID-19
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

From Ajay Devgn to Kiara Advani, B-Town spreads PM's message of Janta Curfew on social media

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus...
Mid-Day - Published

SRK supports PM Modi’s #JantaCurfew

PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday in wake of the...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_BeingAtheist

Roy_Raj RT @dhume: The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 triggered upheavals that ultimately led to the end of British rule in India. If not contained,… 6 minutes ago

ProfSK5

ProfSK RT @judedavid21: Confirmed PM believes FM is the cleverest in the cabinet. PM must thank God that FM is a product of JAWARLAL NEHRU UNIVE… 13 minutes ago

2Dadheech

Anurag Dadheech 2 RT @B_Senapati956: Mr modi! Please stop your useless gibberish aka bhashan and show some action! What are you doing to stop this pandemic!… 21 minutes ago

fasihwajid

Amer Akber Antohny RT @priyapyadav18: Nahiiiiinnnnn 😱 Finance Minister To Lead Task Force To Tackle Coronavirus Impact: PM Modi - NDTV https://t.co/a9LJiMVjeT 26 minutes ago

Shivani56663658

Shivanikhatri RT @moneycontrolcom: BIG Highlights from PM @narendramodi's address on #CoronavirusOutbreakindia For more LIVE #CoronaVirusUpdate | #cor… 29 minutes ago

St_Madhura

Madhura @DeShobhaa Mam from a 30 minute speech, one regurgitates what the mind can process! The pandemic has to first be br… https://t.co/Ijy2hr5GpF 1 hour ago

biswajitmohanty

Biswajit Mohanty.🐘🐅🐢କଳିଙ୍ଗ ପୁତ୍ର Coronavirus LIVE updates: Have decided to shut down all shops & establishments in MMR, Pune, Nagpur:Maha CM Live up… https://t.co/FChl9WhSkP 1 hour ago

nitinsethi80

Nitin Sethi Coronavirus LIVE updates: COVID-19 infections haven't reached community level in India, says Harsh Vardhan… https://t.co/qeRL7m2Ba6 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, to another Covid-19 death in India, here are the top 10 updates regarding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi exhorted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:50Published
Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech [Video]

Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 28:58Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.