Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms on Instagram | Oneindia News

BOLLYWOOD SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW.

THE SINGER, KNOWN FOR HIT NUMBERS SUCH AS BABY DOLL, CAME BACK HOME 10 DAYS AGO FROM UK BUT SAYS SHE DEVELOPED THE SYMPTOMS ONLY 4 DAYS AGO.

CONFIRMING THE NEWS ON INSTAGRAM, KANIKA WROTE, “HELLO EVERYONE, FOR THE PAST 4 DAYS I HAVE HAD SIGNS OF FLU, I GOT MYSELF TESTED AND IT CAME POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

MY FAMILY AND I ARE IN COMPLETE QUARANTINE NOW AND FOLLOWING MEDICAL ADVICE ON HOW TO MOVE FORWARD.

CONTACT MAPPING OF PEOPLE I HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH IS UNDERWAY AS WELL.