ICMR: Coronavirus cases in India reach 506, PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM | Oneindia News

CASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS HAVE CROSSED THE 500 MARK ON TUESDAY ACCORDING TO THE THE INDIAN COUNCIL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH WHILE SO FAR NINE PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN THE COUNTRY DUE TO THE DISEASE WITH FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS. MAHARASHTRA IS ON TOP OF THE TABLE WITH 97 CASES.

THERE HAVE BEEN TWO DEATHS IN MAHARASHTRA AND IS UNDER COMPLETE LOCKDOWN TO STOP THE FAST-SPREADING, DEADLY COVID-19 DISEASE.

KERALA FOLLOWS MAHARASHTRA WITH 95 CASES.

Thirty states and Union territories have now announced a complete lockdown in 548 districts, while in 58 districts of three states, the curbs are partial.

In some places in Noida UP Police was seen using force to disperse the people who stepped out to buy groceries.

In Noida Sector 46, Police forcefully shut down a shop and arrested the shop owner.