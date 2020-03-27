Missouri Confirms 502 COVID 19 Cases (3-26-20)

Global  

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Bri briefing, you get on kq2.com.

Good evening i'm jodie o'brien.

Now to the latest numbers in the outbreak.

Missouri crossing the 500 mark with 502 positive cases.

The largest number affecting those between 50 and 59 with 114 cases.

The young also highly at risk.

People are between the ages of 20 and 29.

They make up the second largest age bracket being affected with 88 cases.

The number of people who have died from the coronovirus in missouri still




