shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Louisiana tries to contain Coronavirus THERE ARE MORE THAN 27 HUNDREDCOVID-19CASES IN LOUISIANA...OVER ATHOUSAND IN NEW ORLEANS ALONE...WITH THAT, 119 DEATHS...OUR NEIGHBOR TO THE SOUTH ISBECOMINGHOTSPOT IN THIS PANDEMIC... THE STATE OF LOUISIANA ISEXPERIENCING A SHARP INCREASE INCORONAVIRUS CASES... IT'S 67PERCENT DAILY GROWTH RATE IN THEFIRST 15 DAYS AFTER AN INITIALCOVID-DIAGNOSIS IS THE HIGHEST IN THEWORLD...ACCORDING TO AN ANALYSISFOR STATEHEALTH OFFICIALS, DONE BY THEUNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANALAFAYETTE...THE FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE INTHE STATE WASON MARCH 9TH...NOW THERE ARE MORE THAN 23HUNDREDCASES, INCLUDING A ONE DAY JUMPOF 28PERCENT...THE CRISIS REACHING CRITICALLEVEL IN NEW ORLEANS....THE CRESSENT CITY HAS HAD 46DEATHSTHIRDBEHIND NEW YORK CITY, AND KINGCOUNTY,WASHINGTON...AND THAT NUMBERINCLUDES THEDEATH OF A 17-YEAR-OLD NEWORLEANS RESIDENT ANNOUNCED ONTHURSDAY...THE RISING NUMBER OF CASES INOURNEIGHBORING STATE, HAS CAUGHTTHE EYE OFGOVERNOR TATE REEVES, WHO HASHADCONVERSATIONS WITH LOUISIANAGOVERNORJON BELL EDWARDS, AND OTHERGOVERNORS INCOORDINATION WITH THE WHITEHOUSECORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE.."JUST WANTED TO REITERATE TO THEPRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENTTHAT I AM IN FULL SUPPORT OFWHATGOVERNOR EDWARDS IS ASKING FORFOR THE CITY OF NEWORLEANS, BECAUSE WHAT HAPPENS INNEW ORLEANS WILLHAVE AN EFFECT AND IMPACT ON THEMISSISSIPPI GULF COAST."THE NEW ORLEANS REGION RISKEDRUNNINGOUT OF CRITICAL VENTILATORS BYAPRIL 2AND HOSPITAL BEDS FIVE DAYSLATER.NOW, THE STATE PLANS TO PUT MORETHAN 11HUNDRED MEDICAL BEDS IN THE NEWORLEANSCONVENTION CENTER, AND THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS SENDING APAIR OF 250-BED FIELD MEDICAL STATIONS,ALONG WITH 60DOCTORS AND NURSES...EVEN WITH THAT, LOUISIANA'SHEALTHLEADERS ARE SAYING THOSEMEASURES HELPTHE CURRENT SITUATION...WHOKNOW'SWHAT'S TO COME..."IT'S SORT OF LIKE WATCHING ATRAINCRASH IN SLOW- MOTION."PRESIDENT TRUMP ON TUESDAYISSUED AMAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION FORLOUISIANA, THE FIFTH STATE TORECEIVE THE DESIGNATION,CLEARING THE WAY FOR MILLIONS OFDOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDING... THERE ARE STILL CONCERNS OVERTHEDWINDLING SUPPLY OF PPE FORDOCTORS AND NURSES...AND THENEED FOR VENTILATORS...GOVERNOR EDWARDS SAID LOUISIANAHAS JURECEIVED 200 VENTILATORS AND HEEXPECTS 100 MORE NEXT WEEK...REPORTING FROM HOME THISEVENING.TROY JOHNSON, 16 WAPT NEWS... THANK YOU TR





