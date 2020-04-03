CNN Anchor, Chris Cuomo Loses 13 Pounds Following Coronavirus Diagnosis 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published CNN Anchor, Chris Cuomo Loses 13 Pounds Following Coronavirus Diagnosis CNN Anchor, Chris Cuomo says he’s lost 13 pounds since his coronavirus diagnosis. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this