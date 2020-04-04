Cuomo's executive order causes concern for Western New Yorkers now < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:06s - Published Cuomo's executive order causes concern for Western New Yorkers The order would allow unused equipment from private health care organizations to be taken and placed in hospitals that need them the most in New York City. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cuomo's executive order causes concern for Western New Yorkers NINIAGRA COUNTY SAW THE CASES GOMUCH HIGHER.BECAUSE THE NUMBER IS SO HIGH INAND AROUND NEW YORK CITY,GOVERNOR CUOMO SAID HE WILL SIGNAN EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT LETS THESTATE NATIONAL GUARD TAKEVENTILATORS AND OTHER EQUIPMENTAWAY FROM PRIVATE HOSPITALS THATARE NOT USING THEM.AS WE SEE, THAT ORDER DREW HARSHRESPONSE FROM ACROSS WESTERNNEW YORK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this