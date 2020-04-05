Global  

India recorded 601 coronavirus cases yesterday, total at 2902 Health Ministry

Tweets about this

Corellian_Rogue

Ben Obi RT @MrAndyNgo: Hundreds of cases of COVID-19 across India have been traced back to a large Muslim gathering last month. The cleric who led… 8 minutes ago

RaviVS007

Ravi V S RT @TimesNow: India recorded a spike of 472 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases of Novel Coronaviru… 55 minutes ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets Just a day after crossing the hundred mark of #coronavirus positive cases in the state, #Gujarat saw the highest nu… https://t.co/NbdLCGzTLt 2 hours ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW India recorded a spike of 472 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases of Novel… https://t.co/71JmEyMFW3 3 hours ago

KadaraInd

Kada RT @boomlive_in: The total number of #COVID19 cases recorded so far, the age group between 21 to 40 years accounts for the most number of c… 3 hours ago

COVID19_INDIA

Coronavirus Alerts INDIA 🇮🇳 COVID-19 patient dies in Jaipur hospital A 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital… https://t.co/dp9k8pMHnh 3 hours ago

_India_Research

Manoj Saxena RT @JohnHemmings2: The PRC admitted human to human transmission on 20 January, allowing up to 5 million people to leave Wuhan before lockdo… 4 hours ago

Punter49378602

Punter RT @TheQuint: LIVE | An 82-year-old #coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital in Jaipur even as Rajasthan recorded five… 4 hours ago

