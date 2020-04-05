Global  

Stimulus Checks Expected To Arrive By April 15

Stimulus Checks Expected To Arrive By April 15

Stimulus Checks Expected To Arrive By April 15

Americans expecting a stimulus check can expect it in their bank accounts by April 15.

According to Business Insider, the IRS wants to try and make payments to people via direct deposit.

Yet many who haven’t provided bank details will have to wait for paper checks.

The Washington Post reported the IRS plans to begin handing out payments on April 9.

Dependents older than 16, people without a Social Security number and those with incomes above $99,000 won’t get a check.

