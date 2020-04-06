Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St.

Thomas’ Hospital in London.

A new statement released from his office on April 6 has revealed that his COVID-19 caused symptoms have “worsened.” Boris Johnson’s Office, via statement Johnson’s exact condition is unknown, but he is reportedly receiving “excellent care.” The 55-year-old prime minister originally revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27.

At the time, he reported experiencing only “mild symptoms” and said that he would continue to “lead the government’s response” to COVID-19 via self-isolation.

On April 5, a spokesperson from his office revealed that Johnson had been admitted to the hospital as a “precautionary step.” Johnson himself spoke about his admittance, reassuring that he was merely undergoing “routine tests” and was otherwise in “good spirits.” Boris Johnson, via Twitter