Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU
After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to
the Intensive Care Unit at St.
Thomas’ Hospital in London.
A new statement released from
his office on April 6 has revealed
that his COVID-19 caused
symptoms have “worsened.” Boris Johnson’s Office,
via statement Johnson’s exact condition is
unknown, but he is reportedly
receiving “excellent care.” The 55-year-old prime minister originally revealed that
he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27.
At the time, he reported experiencing
only “mild symptoms” and said that he
would continue to “lead the government’s
response” to COVID-19 via self-isolation.
On April 5, a spokesperson from his office
revealed that Johnson had been admitted to
the hospital as a “precautionary step.” Johnson himself spoke about his
admittance, reassuring that he was
merely undergoing “routine tests”
and was otherwise in “good spirits.” Boris Johnson,
via Twitter