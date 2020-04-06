Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St.

Thomas’ Hospital in London.

A new statement released from his office on April 6 has revealed that his COVID-19 caused symptoms have “worsened.” Boris Johnson’s Office, via statement Johnson’s exact condition is unknown, but he is reportedly receiving “excellent care.” The 55-year-old prime minister originally revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27.

At the time, he reported experiencing only “mild symptoms” and said that he would continue to “lead the government’s response” to COVID-19 via self-isolation.

On April 5, a spokesperson from his office revealed that Johnson had been admitted to the hospital as a “precautionary step.” Johnson himself spoke about his admittance, reassuring that he was merely undergoing “routine tests” and was otherwise in “good spirits.” Boris Johnson, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dickmann_o

O.Dickmann RT @repnews: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in intensive care with the coronavirus after being rushed to a London hospit… 22 minutes ago

repnews

Irish Republican News British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in intensive care with the coronavirus after being rushed to a Lo… https://t.co/MHlXqroWEM 26 minutes ago

KariErikNoren

Kari Noren A statement released from 10 Downing Street this evening stated that Boris’s conditioned had worsened over the cour… https://t.co/aL2M55O4aD 37 minutes ago

DickTugging

BidenBro™ 🍥 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been rushed into intensive care on a chorus of clapping health care staff grate… https://t.co/nedWyg8L5e 1 hour ago

izake_tetteh

Mr T.I 🇬🇭 So 3 weeks ago Boris Johnson was boasting of shaking hands with COVID-19 patients... Today he's been rushed to the… https://t.co/PsyzLmWgND 1 hour ago

AFRICANSUBSCRI1

AFRICAN SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE Donald Trump says 'all Americans praying' for 'strong man' Boris Johnson after PM rushed to hospital with coronavi… https://t.co/KSIvNSYb66 5 hours ago

ghilli006

💥கில்லிᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ💥 RT @behindwoods: UK PM Rushed To Hospital 10 Days After Testing Positive For #COVID19   https://t.co/monksqHEkf #BorisJohnson #UKLockdown… 10 hours ago

behindwoods

Behindwoods UK PM Rushed To Hospital 10 Days After Testing Positive For #COVID19   https://t.co/monksqHEkf #BorisJohnson… https://t.co/LARzTjFncM 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.