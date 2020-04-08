Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centre to extend lockdown? Vikram Chandra discusses with other top news

Centre to extend lockdown? Vikram Chandra discusses with other top news

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:27s - Published
Centre to extend lockdown? Vikram Chandra discusses with other top news

Centre to extend lockdown? Vikram Chandra discusses with other top news

Reports say the Centre 'is considering' a request by state govts and experts to extend the 21-day lockdown imposed to control the Covid-19 spread.

All eyes are also on the India-US turf war over hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that is being used as a potential anti-viral to treat coronavirus patients.

Watch today's biggest headlines in our Covid-19 wrap.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sursmi

surendra shetty RT @editorji: Will the Centre extend #lockdown? In this episode Vikram Chandra decodes the govt’s possible post-lockdown strategy to figh… 1 week ago

editorji

editorji Will the Centre extend #lockdown? In this episode Vikram Chandra decodes the govt’s possible post-lockdown strate… https://t.co/5ufYmzmCto 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.