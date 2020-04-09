Quarantine Easter hack: social distancing Easter egg hunt

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:02s - Published
This Canadian dad has come up with a brilliant way of celebrating Easter with his neighbours while still practising social distancing rules during the coronavirus lockdown.

The clip, filmed on April 8 at his home in Montreal, shows David Freiheit and his children making paper Easter eggs to hide around the neighbourhood, before taking a picture of them all and emailing them to neighbours.

The aim of the game is to find and photograph all of the eggs.

"This is a hack for a coronavirus Easter.

Social distancing Easter egg hunt.

Just print up eggs, hide them around the street.

Take pictures of where they are hidden and message them to friends, who then have to find them and take a picture of them.

It’ll keep the kids busy for the day!" David told Newsflare.




