Easter Bunny An 'Essential Worker' In Maryland Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 day ago Easter Bunny An 'Essential Worker' In Maryland While large-scale gatherings aren't allowed on Easter this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Easter Bunny will still be able to leave goodies behind for Maryland kids. 0

