India under lockdown till May 3rd, few relaxations post April 20th review | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:45s - Published 1 hour ago India under lockdown till May 3rd, few relaxations post April 20th review | Oneindia News India under lockdown till May 3rd, more severe restrictions; PM Modi urges Indians to participate in lockdown; Sonia Gandhi writes to PM: Ensure no one goes hungry; France extends lockdown till May 11 unlike other European nations who are trying to ease restrictions and more news 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this रोशन यादव RT @bankers_we: @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DFSFightsCorona @nsitharaman #Lockdown2 Amidst increasing cases of #COVID_19 in India Lockdown ext… 34 seconds ago