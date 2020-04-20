Sir Elton John loves jigsaws while self-isolating The singer is quarantining at home with his husband David Furnish and their sons, and rather than pass the time by working on new music, he's been getting a lot of satisfaction from piecing together pictures of his own old album covers.

He said on the 'Talk Art' podcast: He said on the 'Talk Art' podcast: He said on the 'Talk Art' podcast: The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker has also been playing board games with his family: but has realised he's not very good when it comes to 'Snakes and Ladders'.

He said on the 'Talk Art' podcast: