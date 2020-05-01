Global  

Fly-pasts, showering of petals: Army, Navy, Air Force to thank corona warriors

The Indian armed forces will conduct fly-pasts, light up ships at sea, play military bands and shower flower petals on hospitals treating coronavirus patients on Sunday in a grand display of gratitude to lakhs of people like doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country's fight against the pandemic.

The announcement was made by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat at a press conference in presence of Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

