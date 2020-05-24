SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space

Elon Musk's Hawthorne-based SpaceX will seek to make history Wednesday afternoon and become the first private company to launch a crewed mission into space.
SpaceX: NASA Astronauts Arrive At Launch Pad To Prepare To Rocket Into OrbitWith thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts climbed aboard a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday for liftoff on a history-making flight that was seen as a..
WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Say Bye To FamiliesNASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley gave their families air hugs as they said goodbye before heading to the launch pad on Wednesday. Behnken and Hurley are part of the first manned mission to..