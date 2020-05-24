Global  

SpaceX Set To Become First Private Company To Launch Astronauts Into Space

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:48s
Elon Musk's Hawthorne-based SpaceX will seek to make history Wednesday afternoon and become the first private company to launch a crewed mission into space.

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of Nasa astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL: With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to keep crew...
WorldNews

NASA calculated how risky SpaceX's first launch of humans could be, and the astronauts flying the space mission say they're 'very comfortable' with those odds

· SpaceX is preparing to fly its first humans to orbit aboard a new Crew Dragon spaceship. · The...
Business Insider


SpaceX: NASA Astronauts Arrive At Launch Pad To Prepare To Rocket Into Orbit [Video]

SpaceX: NASA Astronauts Arrive At Launch Pad To Prepare To Rocket Into Orbit

With thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts climbed aboard a SpaceX rocket ship Wednesday for liftoff on a history-making flight that was seen as a..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:41
WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Say Bye To Families [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Astronauts Say Bye To Families

NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley gave their families air hugs as they said goodbye before heading to the launch pad on Wednesday. Behnken and Hurley are part of the first manned mission to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:57