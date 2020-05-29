Protests Continue In Minneapolis

Peaceful rallies turned into protests for a third night in Minneapolis.

With arson, looting, and vandalism, protesters expressed their rage over the death of an unarmed black man.

George Floyd was recorded on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

According to Reuters, Governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard to help restore order.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials sought to ease racial tensions by vowing to achieve justice.

Four city police officers involved in the incident have been fired from their jobs.