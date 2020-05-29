Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests Continue In Minneapolis

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Protests Continue In Minneapolis

Protests Continue In Minneapolis

Peaceful rallies turned into protests for a third night in Minneapolis.

With arson, looting, and vandalism, protesters expressed their rage over the death of an unarmed black man.

George Floyd was recorded on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.

According to Reuters, Governor Tim Walz called in the National Guard to help restore order.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials sought to ease racial tensions by vowing to achieve justice.

Four city police officers involved in the incident have been fired from their jobs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis protests: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on air during George Floyd protests

Minneapolis protests: CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on air during George Floyd protestsCNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew who were arrested live on air during protests in Minneapolis...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Watch as a black TV reporter covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis is arrested live on air

CNN journalist Omar Jimenez and two crew members have been arrested during a live broadcast from the...
SBS - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comMashable



You Might Like


Tweets about this

bessiebowers66

Bessie66💜 RT @Julio_Rosas11: Here's my story on what I saw in Minneapolis last night with more videos that I didn't post, including police being pelt… 27 seconds ago

TaylordeCastro

Taylor de C RT @PorterHolt2: The same people who said that Colin Kaepernick was wrong for kneeling are now saying that the Minneapolis protesters are w… 32 seconds ago

BryanBraga_

Bryan Braga Protests which may turn into riots are expected to continue today in #Minneapolis 1 minute ago

Caryopter

Gloria Hillary Obama @ 🏡 @colo_politics No peaceful protests today, as the well-intentioned avoid repeat of last night. Chaos/violence will… https://t.co/Sr7SnJ1g5l 2 minutes ago

mccraw_birkie5

🌵ArizonaKat⭐️⭐️⭐️ (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @sgurman: The Justice Department asked for "cooperation from all witnesses who believe they have relevant information and urges calm as… 3 minutes ago

tussy_69

winn RT @GsoWhoa: As the protests continue in Minneapolis, we stand in unequivocal solidarity with the people in the streets. The police are not… 4 minutes ago

Segway73630683

Zeke Sedgwick People mad over trumps statement when it’s escalated from a protest to domestic terrorism in Minneapolis. The prote… https://t.co/zgbKUNgTur 4 minutes ago

CDMitchell

Chris Mitchell RT @MPRnews: Now on MPR News: Minneapolis Mayor @Jacob_Frey is briefing reporters as violent protests continue in the city. Watch live: ht… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested In George Floyd’s Death

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested four days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:49Published
Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests [Video]

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests The singer took to Twitter to accuse the president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" during his time in office...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published