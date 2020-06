“Make sure you are following the lead of our voices and what we need to get done and not going ahead and doing what you feel needs to be done," Smith said.

How you can help fight racial injustice

SO CALL ON MEBROTHER, WHEN YOUNEED A HAND.

WE ALLNEED SOMEBODY TOLEAN ONA REALLY TOUCHINGSCENE INWASHINGTON D-CLAST NIGHT.A GROUP OFPROTESTERS,SINGING "LEAN ONME"--DURING ADEMONSTRATION ATTHE WHITE HOUSE.A SIGN OF UNITY--AMONG EVERYONEINVOLVED.THIS MOVEMENTWE'RE SEEINGNATIONWIDE--CAN BE JOINED BYANYONE.EVERYONE HAS APART TO PLAY IN THEFIGHT AGAINSTRACISM --AND NEW THISMORNING,7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER REBECCATHORNBURG SPOKETO A LOCAL LEADER--ABOUT WHAT YOUCAN DO TO HELP.MANY OF YOUWATCHING COULD BEFEELING HELPLESS,YOU WANT TO DOSOMETHING BUTDON'T KNOW WHAT TODO OR HOW TO HELP.I SPOKE WITHMARIELLE SMITH, ACOMMUNITYORGANIZER FORBLACK LOVE RESISTSIN THE RUST.

THEGROUP HAS SPENTTHE LAST THREEYEARS EDUCATINGAND CAMPAIGNINGFOR THE BLACKCOMMUNITY.SMITH SAYS TO BE AWHITE ALLY YOU NEEDTO START HAVINGCONVERSATIONSABOUT RACE ANDLISTENING TOCONCERNS PEOPLEOF COLOR HAVE.SOT"MAKE SURE YOU AREFOLLOWING THE LEADOF OUR VOICES ANDWHAT WE NEED TOGET DONE AND NOTGOING AHEAD ANDDOING WHAT YOUFEEL NEEDS TO BEDONE.SMITH ALSO SAYS YOUCAN HELP BYSUPPORTING ANDDONATING TO LOCALBLACK RUN BUSINESSAND OTHER RACIALJUSTICEORGANIZATIONS.

THEGEORGE FLOYDMEMORIAL FUND HASMORE THAN SIX POINTONE MILLION DOLLARSRAISED.

SMITH SAYSBLACK LOVE RESISTSIN THE RUST ISOFFERING MOREGUIDANCE IF PEOPLENEED IT.

