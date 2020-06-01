Global  

George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy registers death by asphyxiation

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:54s - Published
George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy registers death by asphyxiation

George Floyd killing: Protests continue to rage as autopsy registers death by asphyxiation

The autopsy found he died of asphyxiation due to neck and back compression.

Meanwhile, police struggle to bring the protests under control as Trump calls on local authorities to "dominate the streets".View on euronews

George Floyd protests latest: Autopsy shows suffocation as cause of death

George Floyd, an unarmed African America, died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" in police...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation, that it was a homicide

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African-American man whose...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBS



