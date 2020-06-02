SATURDAY PROTESTS

Global  

Two protests took place Saturday in Gulfport.
Into next weekend ... all nationwide protest continues ... to protest in our own community.

This revised ... boyles has more details from the ... and protesters and police march together jones park to the gulfport police department saturday morning unifying against hate, violence, racism and discrimination on which minister greg whitfield reminds the crowd what dr. martin luther king jr. look to eradicate year ago ... and bullet elements, there still work to be done.

He suggest the way everyone can help ... later saturday protesters again gathered at john tightening other community members the chance to speak out ... will you coming together, being a main concern for local resident john wayne.

I really don't want this to be divisive between a when people see blood."

All o the about it focusing on this particular problem right now we don't want divided all love was demoted what the one problem time is students and teachers.

It's important at the end of the day.

Both protests had one message.

Basically we need to treat people the same, the matter who they are, where they came from



