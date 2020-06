Debbie Nester RT @tribelaw: For inspiration, take this bird’s eye trip over all the protests worldwide in sympathy with the American victims of police ab… 2 seconds ago

Matt ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @wmalnews: JUST IN: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says there will not be a curfew in the District tonight as protests over the death of George… 14 minutes ago

Pauline Wint RT @TimOBrien: "Peaceful protests swelled across the U.S. and around the world this weekend as outrage over George Floyd’s death led to cal… 16 minutes ago

Cipher In Equality RT @badbuddhist01: U.S. police failing to respect right to peaceful protest: Amnesty International https://t.co/NxhkPaY5Ec via @NBCNews 16 minutes ago

Jennie Malloy RT @gordon_rowan: holy jesus this needs to be made aware right now. https://t.co/8Y3j6n8ayd @NYCMayor @NYCLU Whats going on? why are the p… 33 minutes ago

Erika with a K. #blacklivesmatter U.S. police failing to respect right to peaceful protest: Amnesty International https://t.co/NxhkPaY5Ec via @NBCNews 49 minutes ago