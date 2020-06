U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million

The total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday.

Health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested.

So far in June, there has been an average of 21,000 new cases a day.

This is compared with an average of 30,000 a day in April and 23,000 a day in May.

On May 12th, the WHO advised prior to reopening, rates should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.