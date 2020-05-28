Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans Turns 39
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Chris Evans Turns 39
Happy bday!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Videos of the Week: THE moment when Birthday boy Chris Evans aka Captain America picked Thor's Mjolnir

Avengers Fans, Assemble. It's our Cap's aka Chris Evans' birthday today and on his special day, we...
Bollywood Life - Published

Avengers Endgame: 14,000 VFX artists worked on the movie's epic climax for THIS amount of time

Avengers: Endgame features the ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo,...
Bollywood Life - Published



Tweets about this

sepilil

VIRGO RT @flaminhotcevans: i can’t believe chris evans turns 39 tomorrow.... like it was just yesterday that he was 25 and fantastic four came ou… 47 minutes ago

artisttaemin

carøl ⊬ its already midnight in my country so ill say HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHRIS EVANS right now since ill be alseep when it turns midnight in america 6 hours ago

flaminhotcevans

𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐬 ♡‘𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐬 i can’t believe chris evans turns 39 tomorrow.... like it was just yesterday that he was 25 and fantastic four came… https://t.co/oRFyoINOmU 8 hours ago

buffbucky

ˡⁱˢʰ chris evans turns 39 tomorrow and all i gotta say can these men stop aging for a second like***lemme catch up first 12 hours ago

sneha_raina98

Raina ji ki Ladki😎 I can't believe Chris Evans turns 39 in less than 6 hrs in my time zone. https://t.co/Vj2kIyw9cW 16 hours ago

chiccevans

tank fan account//grace chris evans turns 39 in 2 days so here’s a little appreaction post for how great his***looks😌❤️ @ChrisEvans https://t.co/wKhUTxBMp6 1 day ago

Go_SYH_In_A_Pig

🗣️🦠📈☠☄DON'T📱PANIC🌏🧼🙌🏡⬅️ When you see Chris Evans trending and it turns out it's the younger American one and not the older British one. 2 days ago

rpgpaul259

PaulonFurlough Chris Evans is trending, and it turns out it's just because he's still a fucking gem of a person. Also reminded tha… https://t.co/kyiIL3sO1P 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! (Saturday, June 13)

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! Christopher Robert Evans turns 39 years old today. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The actor appeared in his first major film, 'Not Another Teen Movie,' in 2001...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America [Video]

Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America

Chris Evans rocketed to fame playing the Marvel superhero Captain America. Evans recently reveals he originally did not want to take the role, reports CNN. He states he had been dealing with severe..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Jaeden Martell Says It Was 'Awesome' To Work With Chris Evans On 'Defending Jacob' [Video]

Jaeden Martell Says It Was 'Awesome' To Work With Chris Evans On 'Defending Jacob'

Jaeden Martell reunites with his "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans in the AppleTV+ thriller series "Defending Jacob". Back in January, the 17-year-old told ET Canada's Keshia Chante why it was "awesome"..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:53Published