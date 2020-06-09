Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world
Brazil's coronavirus death toll now world's second highestWHO says while the situation in Brazil remains of 'concern', its health system was standing up to the pressure.
Has Russia been accurate on COVID-19 deaths?Putin has eased lockdown in Moscow as the World Health Organisation questioned the low coronavirus death toll.
COVID-19 spreading fast among Brazil's Indigenous tribesNGOs say the death toll among Indigenous people in Brazil rose from 28 to nearly 200 in a month.