COVID-19: India records 11,520 cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 51%

325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the total number of cases to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases.

1,6 9,798 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 9520 deaths.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that total sample tested is 57,74,133 and 1,15,519 in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with as many as 1,07,958 cases following Tamil Nadu and Delhi.