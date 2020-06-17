India China border tension: PM calls all-party meet to discuss developments | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:28s - Published 35 minutes ago India China border tension: PM calls all-party meet to discuss developments | Oneindia News PM Modi has called an all-party meet over China border tension on Friday at 5 PM; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the loss of soldiers calling it painful and deeply disturbing; China has said it does not want to see any more clashes with India, but it reiterated that the PLA soldiers were within their frontiers; The Galwav Valey clashes wre reportedly triggered after a small Indian patrol party moved a Chinese tent; A case has been filed against top Bollywood names after Sushant Singh Rajput's death and more news #GalwanValley #Ladakh #IndiaChina 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend