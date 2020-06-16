Global  

Chris D’Elia And Underage Girls
Here's the report.
Chris D'Elia Denies Pursuing Underage Girls After Allegations Surface

Chris D'Elia is breaking his silence after multiple anonymous online claims from women accusing the...
TMZ.com - Published

Chris D'Elia: YOU star and comedian accused of sexual misconduct and 'grooming' underage girls

Among the multiple allegations were claims that D'Elia had used social media to try and solicit sex...
Independent - Published

Pastor, village head arrested for allegedly raping underage girls

The police narrated how the alleged rape incidents occurred. The post Pastor, village head...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published



Chris D'Elia Accused Of Being A Predeator [Video]

Chris D'Elia Accused Of Being A Predeator

Chris D'Elia is being accused of sexually harassing multiple women, including many underage girls, some as young as 15. At least 30 women claim D'Elia messaged them on social media. He asked for nude..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Chris D’Elia Accused of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls [Video]

Chris D’Elia Accused of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls

Chris D’Elia Accused of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls Comedian Chris D’Elia is facing dozens of accusations of “grooming” and soliciting nude photos from underage girls. The online..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Comedian Accused Of Preying On Children [Video]

Comedian Accused Of Preying On Children

Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexually harassing multiple underage girls. Newsweek reports the accusations include grooming and the solicitation of nude photos and meeting up for sex. On..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published