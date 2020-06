Senate on State Flag Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:40s - Published 2 minutes ago Senate on State Flag 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GOOD MORNING, ERIN.THE BILL FIRST PASSED THE HOUSEWITH A 91 223 VOTE EVENT PASSEDTHE SENATE WITH THE VOTE OFTHIRTY SEVEN TO 14 AND NOWALWAYS THE GOVERNOR’S SIGNATUREMISSISSIPPI WAS THE LAST DAY TOFLY THE CONFEDERATE BATTLEEMBLEM ON ITS FLAG THE CALL TOREMOVE IT INTENSIFY THE PASTMONTH AFTER PROTESTS WERE.SO JUSTICE ACROSS THE COUNTRYAND HERE IN MISSISSIPPI.THERE WAS LOBBYING FROMLAWMAKERS LEADERS OF STATEORGANIZATIONS AND EVEN COLLEGECOACHES IN 2001 A FLAG CHANGEVOTE WAS ON THE BALLOT ANDPEOPLE VOTED TO KEEP THE OLDFLAG.OBVIOUSLY IT’S A HISTORICALMOMENT, BUT I THINK THOSE TYPESOF MOMENTS OUR BEST LOOK FOR THEPEOPLE TO DECIDE IT’S A COMPLEXISSUE.IT’S AN EMOTIONAL ISSUE IS THEKIND OF ISSUE THAT PEOPLE AREASKING TO DECIDE THAT THETIPPING POINT.WAS THAT OUR LEADERSHIP REALIZEDFINALLY.IT’S THE VOTE TO RETIRE THE FLAGWAS A BIPARTISAN EFFORT IN THESTATE LEGISLATURE IN JACKSONSHALEEKA POWELL 16 WAPT NEWS.ALL RIGHT.THANKS SO MUCH SHALEEKA NOW THEBILL TO REMOVE THE FLAGORIGINATED IN THE MISSISSIPPIHOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WHEREIT WAS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVEDIN 91 223.I THINK HAVING A NEW IMAGE IS AGREAT THING FOR OUR STATE.IT WILL SEND A MESSAGE ACROSSWORLD THAT MISSISSIPPI IS NOW.READY TO REACH OUR FULLPOTENTIAL AFTER BOTH SIDES VOTEDTO APPROVE THE BILL LIEUTENANTGOVERNOR DELBERT HOSEMANN SIGNEDTHE FLAG LEGISLATION.HE POSTED THIS PICTURE ON SOCIALMEDIA LAST NIGHT.YEAH, AND THE POST HE SAID FOR